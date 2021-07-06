Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,139 Shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Sleep Number worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNBR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,964,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 133.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 273,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 156,465 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sleep Number by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after buying an additional 91,061 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,365,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,550,000. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $109.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99. Sleep Number Co. has a 12-month low of $42.15 and a 12-month high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $568.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.34 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 81.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 12,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total value of $1,382,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; temperature-balancing products, including DualTemp layer; SleepIQ Kids k2 beds for kids; and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 and 360 names.

