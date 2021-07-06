Citigroup Inc. Sells 35,738 Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,738 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 10.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,514,000 after acquiring an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 783,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,242,000 after acquiring an additional 30,354 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter valued at about $431,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on DEA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Shares of DEA opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $25.79.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $107,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $42,180.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,656.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,162,510 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.