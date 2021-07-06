Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Acquires 3,778 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 222,096 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 53,442 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 12,616 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $204,851.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,222 shares in the company, valued at $5,682,877. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSCO traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.47. 255,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,602,573. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.89. The company has a market capitalization of $221.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.85.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.