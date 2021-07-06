Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $14.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 37.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,174,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 320,773 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $14,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 169,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,669,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,069,208. The firm has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $5.74 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.73. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

In other news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

