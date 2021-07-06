Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $44.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 583,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $44,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.69. 877,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,790,740. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

