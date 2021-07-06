Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lessened its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 46.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its stake in Linde by 2.7% in the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.3% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $288.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,151,905. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $214.14 and a 52-week high of $305.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $293.48.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $272.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.12.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

