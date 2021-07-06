Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,939,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Avenir Corp bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Castleark Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 47,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Stevens boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $6.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $186.60. 38,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,210. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.56. The company has a market capitalization of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

