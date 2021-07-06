Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 222 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in AON were worth $7,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 3.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE AON traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $238.03. 14,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,112,730. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $260.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.84.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

