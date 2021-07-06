CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Short Interest Update

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,310,000 shares, a growth of 17.5% from the May 31st total of 6,220,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,309,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 157.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,007,000 after buying an additional 10,243,221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CNH Industrial by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after buying an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 367.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,907,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428,886 shares during the last quarter. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNHI shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. AlphaValue upgraded CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

CNHI stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 46,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,915,269. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.71.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

