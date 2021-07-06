Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CGNX shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $84.60 on Tuesday. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 25.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognex will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

