Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.
NYSE:RQI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 291,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,035. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $16.25.
Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile
Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.