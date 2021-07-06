Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Gap Up to $36.22

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.22, but opened at $37.49. Cohu shares last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 236 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Cohu from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.26 and a beta of 1.76.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.50 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 89.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 12.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,556,000 after buying an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Cohu by 48.9% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cohu by 12.6% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cohu by 103.1% in the first quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 234,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 119,174 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

