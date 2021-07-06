Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS)

Colliers Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDS opened at $6.50 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $10.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.21.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative return on equity of 35.59% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock worth $41,142 over the last three months. 53.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 176.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.37% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

