Colony Capital Inc. Grows Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Colony Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the quarter. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Altice USA by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 57.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 74,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.10. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.44.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $908,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,905,339.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,737,580. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

