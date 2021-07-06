Colony Capital Inc. Has $81.81 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Colony Capital Inc. cut its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,658 shares during the quarter. Crown Castle International accounts for about 10.4% of Colony Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Colony Capital Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $81,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 136.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,066. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.48. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $200.47. The firm has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 87.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.47%.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.53 per share, for a total transaction of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,055.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCI. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle International in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

