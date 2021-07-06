Colony Capital Inc. Increases Stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 806.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 725,500 shares during the quarter. Uniti Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Colony Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Colony Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Uniti Group worth $8,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 167,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 152,588 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after buying an additional 139,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNIT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,766,442. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81. Uniti Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). As a group, analysts forecast that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.88%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

