Colony Capital Inc. Takes $3.64 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Colony Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,150 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000. Expedia Group accounts for 0.5% of Colony Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXPE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,107,561 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,603,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,689 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Expedia Group by 437.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,299,506 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $223,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,595 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $106,210,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group by 70.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,319,515 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $227,081,000 after purchasing an additional 546,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,444,270 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,625,549,000 after purchasing an additional 536,478 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on EXPE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.83.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $1.10 on Tuesday, hitting $166.32. 34,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 46.51% and a negative net margin of 44.59%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $8,331,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 382,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,671,322.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.20, for a total value of $50,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,687.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 169,469 shares of company stock valued at $28,771,024. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.