Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) Short Interest Update

Community Bankers Trust Co. (NASDAQ:ESXB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 664,700 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the May 31st total of 567,600 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 195,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 189,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,779 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 189,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESXB opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10. Community Bankers Trust has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $12.25.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $15.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Community Bankers Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.75%.

Community Bankers Trust Company Profile

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals, small businesses, and commercial companies. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial, consumer and small business, and real estate and mortgage loans.

