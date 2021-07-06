Comparing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for DigitalOcean and GDS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalOcean 0 2 8 0 2.80 GDS 0 1 6 1 3.00

DigitalOcean presently has a consensus price target of $58.30, suggesting a potential upside of 3.94%. GDS has a consensus price target of $103.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. Given GDS’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GDS is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of DigitalOcean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalOcean and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GDS $879.54 million 16.24 -$97.38 million ($0.72) -106.14

DigitalOcean has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalOcean and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalOcean N/A N/A N/A GDS -14.32% -5.18% -1.93%

Summary

GDS beats DigitalOcean on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers. The company's users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. Its customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. The company has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. GDS Holdings Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

