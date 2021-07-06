Comparing South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) & Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and Trevali Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A Trevali Mining -30.16% -5.06% -2.12%

This table compares South32 and Trevali Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $6.08 billion 1.72 -$65.00 million $0.20 55.55 Trevali Mining $212.88 million 0.68 -$239.33 million N/A N/A

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than Trevali Mining.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for South32 and Trevali Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 1 4 4 1 2.50 Trevali Mining 1 5 0 0 1.83

Trevali Mining has a consensus target price of $0.25, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Given Trevali Mining’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Trevali Mining is more favorable than South32.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of South32 shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

South32 beats Trevali Mining on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

South32 Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. South32 Limited has a strategic alliance agreement with AusQuest Limited for exploration opportunity under at its Morrisey nickel-copper project. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

Trevali Mining Company Profile

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada, as well as holds interests in the Halfmile, Stratmat, and Restigouche properties situated in New Brunswick, Canada; Ruttan Mine located in northern Manitoba, Canada; and Gergarub Project situated in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Trevali Resources Corp. and changed its name to Trevali Mining Corporation in April 2011. Trevali Mining Corporation was incorporated in 1964 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

