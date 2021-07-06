Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $38.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.43.

CAG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

CAG stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.66. 22,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,455,510. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

