Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44.

About Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

