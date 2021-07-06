Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) Price Target Increased to C$11.50 by Analysts at Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) had its target price boosted by Cormark from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$11.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) stock opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$6.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$6.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

