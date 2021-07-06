Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $136.32

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $136.32 and last traded at $135.72, with a volume of 684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.24.

Separately, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Get Copart alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.48.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total transaction of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRT. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Copart by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 442,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,364,000 after buying an additional 82,440 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Copart by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.