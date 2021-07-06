Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,057 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.01. The company had a trading volume of 87,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,787. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $307.00 and a 12-month high of $400.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,622.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,625 shares in the company, valued at $10,547,227.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

