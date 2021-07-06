Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 34.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 80,500 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 41,380 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $28,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,950,224.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,730 shares of company stock valued at $5,277,679 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $398.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $383.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $400.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.