Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Stock Position Decreased by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,784,019,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,726,284 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,477,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,052 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,452,765 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,569,511,000 after purchasing an additional 652,748 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,077,210 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $379,695,000 after purchasing an additional 645,468 shares during the period. 65.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total transaction of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,730 shares of company stock worth $5,277,679. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $352.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.00.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $398.26. The company had a trading volume of 67,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $383.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $400.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 27.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

