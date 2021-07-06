Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €82.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €67.08 ($78.91).

Shares of ETR:1COV opened at €55.38 ($65.15) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €55.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion and a PE ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 1 year low of €32.86 ($38.66) and a 1 year high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

