Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 13.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,387 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $7,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock worth $3,957,374. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.21 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

