Credit Suisse AG Has $6.84 Million Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,984 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.16% of Alarm.com worth $6,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 5.0% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alarm.com during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.53. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $1,804,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,515,381.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,343.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,270 shares of company stock valued at $12,287,313. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

