Credit Suisse AG Sells 16,577 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,019 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,577 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 105,296 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 17,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MTDR shares. MKM Partners lowered shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.85.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,076. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $38.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 4.82.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

