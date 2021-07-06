Credit Suisse AG Sells 47,136 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACB. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 256,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 137.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after purchasing an additional 190,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $2,378,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $33.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -90.48 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 35.45 and a quick ratio of 34.97. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

