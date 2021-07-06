Credit Suisse AG Sells 86,557 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,170 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 86,557 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of First Financial Bankshares worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael B. Denny bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $49,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,248.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 30,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,673. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist raised their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.71 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.24% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $127.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.18 million. Analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.25%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

