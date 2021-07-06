Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$1.71.

CR has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Crew Energy from C$0.70 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

In related news, Senior Officer Jamie Bowman sold 76,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.01, for a total value of C$77,506.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 683,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$689,968.37. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thomas Miller sold 61,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.08, for a total transaction of C$65,972.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$288,869.76. Insiders have sold a total of 268,946 shares of company stock valued at $290,587 in the last three months.

TSE CR traded down C$0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.32. 2,142,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,227. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.42. Crew Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of C$347.98 million and a P/E ratio of -35.08.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$49.11 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crew Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

