Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. 81.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRNX opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $751.86 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.97.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 304,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CRNX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase 1 clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

