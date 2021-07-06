Critical Analysis: ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) and Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) and ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Inhibrx and ERYTECH Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inhibrx 0 0 4 0 3.00 ERYTECH Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inhibrx currently has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.83%. Given Inhibrx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Inhibrx is more favorable than ERYTECH Pharma.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inhibrx and ERYTECH Pharma’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inhibrx $12.89 million 90.93 -$76.12 million ($3.01) -10.30 ERYTECH Pharma $4.25 million 30.58 -$83.73 million ($4.55) -1.10

Inhibrx has higher revenue and earnings than ERYTECH Pharma. Inhibrx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ERYTECH Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.0% of Inhibrx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.8% of ERYTECH Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inhibrx and ERYTECH Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inhibrx N/A N/A N/A ERYTECH Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inhibrx beats ERYTECH Pharma on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inhibrx

Inhibrx, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcoma; and INBRX-105, an tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors. The company's therapeutic candidates also comprise INBRX-101, an Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. Its preclinical programs include INBRX-106, a single domain antibody based hexavalent agonist of OX40 for a range of oncology indications. Inhibrx, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTECH Pharma S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing erymethionase, a preclinical product candidate that consists of methionine-?-lyase in red blood cells to target methionine-dependent cancers. It has research collaborations with the Fox Chase Cancer Center to advance the preclinical development of erymethionase for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Queen's University of Canada to advance the preclinical development of eryminase for the treatment of arginase-1-deficiency. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

