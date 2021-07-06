Crowny Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. Crowny has a total market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $110,063.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Crowny has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00135731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00166500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,398.03 or 0.99893180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.50 or 0.00939454 BTC.

Crowny Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

