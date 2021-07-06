CryptoPing (PING) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.71 Million

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 6th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and approximately $2,161.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoPing coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s launch date was June 8th, 2017. CryptoPing’s total supply is 7,244,286 coins. CryptoPing’s official website is cryptoping.tech . CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoPing is an IM assistant bot that provides users with useful info and buy signals. The information provided by the bot is based on volume, change to coin rate to BTC, a number of signals on the coin and coin market capitalization. The CryptoPing bot does not tell users what they should buy, but rather compiles information in a descriptive and meaningful way, facilitating your decision making process. The PING token is used as payment for subscriptions to the CryptoPing product. “

CryptoPing Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoPing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoPing using one of the exchanges listed above.

