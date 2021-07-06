CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.75.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $47.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,433,000 after acquiring an additional 200,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,945 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after purchasing an additional 69,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219,334 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

