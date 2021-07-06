CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.89

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.89 and last traded at $47.72, with a volume of 31850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 0.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 41,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

