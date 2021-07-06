Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,820 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $46,857,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,540,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,067,000 after acquiring an additional 387,700 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 301.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 103,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,251,000 after acquiring an additional 77,681 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 245,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,636,000 after acquiring an additional 77,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 13.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 539,863 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,716,000 after buying an additional 63,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFR opened at $111.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.50 and a 12-month high of $125.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.43.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

