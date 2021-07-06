Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 23.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 58.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMI traded down $6.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.44. The company had a trading volume of 20,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,247. The firm has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.17. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $171.30 and a 12-month high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America raised Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.47.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

