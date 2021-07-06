Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Acquired by Nantahala Capital Management LLC

Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,662,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,796 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curis were worth $18,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Curis by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,017,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,334,000 after buying an additional 591,345 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Curis in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Curis by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 14,060 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Curis by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,598,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,089,000 after buying an additional 53,820 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Curis from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

CRIS stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.47. 28,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.17. Curis, Inc. has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $17.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Curis had a negative net margin of 292.06% and a negative return on equity of 62.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation that is in Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial in patients with solid tumors.

