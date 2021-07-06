CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.250-$0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CURO stock opened at $16.96 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.22. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.37. CURO Group had a return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from CURO Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CURO Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $15,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,959 shares in the company, valued at $550,604.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Mcknight sold 23,284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $420,043.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,660.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,183,590 shares of company stock worth $18,823,726. 52.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance products to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

