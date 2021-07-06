Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,247,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.07% of Cutera worth $37,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 45.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cutera by 138.7% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

CUTR opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $49.89.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $49.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 23.29% and a negative net margin of 7.16%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 664,828 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cutera in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

