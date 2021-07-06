CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CONE. Barclays raised their price target on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.42.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,867.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 339.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,479,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,711,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,882,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,145 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 410.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,079,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,113,000 after acquiring an additional 867,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,224,000 after acquiring an additional 846,814 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

