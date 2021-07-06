Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Gap Down to $20.61

Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.61, but opened at $19.99. Cytokinetics shares last traded at $20.10, with a volume of 1,560 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $103,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,034 shares of company stock worth $2,487,864. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 169.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

