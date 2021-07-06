DATA (DTA) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 6th. One DATA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. DATA has a total market cap of $5.93 million and approximately $564,870.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DATA has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00056649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.75 or 0.00975851 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,974.57 or 0.08776182 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

