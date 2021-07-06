Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Short Interest Update

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the May 31st total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.10.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 78.54. Datto has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.33.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Datto will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Datto news, CEO Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $1,287,410.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,410.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Glenn Fass sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total transaction of $482,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $482,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,761 shares of company stock worth $5,446,151 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,071,348,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,029,000. Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,480,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Datto by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after acquiring an additional 590,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Datto by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,712,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,231,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

