Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End on July 6th (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:DAWN) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, July 6th. Day One Biopharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 27th. The total size of the offering was $160,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DAWN shares. Cowen started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.19 and a one year high of $27.04.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

