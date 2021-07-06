DCC plc (LON:DCC) Receives GBX 7,173.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DCC plc (LON:DCC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

DCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of DCC in a report on Friday, May 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,900 ($90.15) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,864 ($89.68) target price on shares of DCC in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DCC from GBX 7,572 ($98.93) to GBX 7,763 ($101.42) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get DCC alerts:

DCC opened at GBX 5,910 ($77.21) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,095.64. DCC has a 1 year low of GBX 4,943 ($64.58) and a 1 year high of GBX 7,204 ($94.12). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a GBX 107.85 ($1.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from DCC’s previous dividend of $51.95. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. DCC’s payout ratio is 0.50%.

In related news, insider Kevin Lucey sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,059 ($79.16), for a total transaction of £137,539.30 ($179,695.98). Also, insider Mark Breuer purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 6,145 ($80.28) per share, with a total value of £215,075 ($280,996.86).

About DCC

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.